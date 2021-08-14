Zimbabwean tactician Kalisto Pasuwa’s Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets have been drawn against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu in the preliminary round of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.

Pasuwa’s men, who defended their Malawian Super League title and booked a place in Africa’s premier club competition, were drawn against the Durban-based side, who did well to challenge for the DStv Premiership title after McCarthy’s appointment and eventually finished second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The two sides will meet in the first leg in Durban between 10-12 September and then meet a week later in the return leg in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum will face Angolan side Sagrada Esparanca.

