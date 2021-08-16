Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to name his provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana slated for next month, on Thursday.

South Africa travel to Zimbabwe for a mouth-watering Group G showdown with neighbours and arch-rivals Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium on September 3, before facing the Black Stars three days later.

Belgian tactician Broos, who took over from the sacked Molefi Ntseki in May after the latter failed to guide the team to the AFCON finals, will take charge of his first official assignment in the Bafana dugout, against the Warriors.

The country’s football governing body SAFA, announced that the 69-year old will name his provisional squad on Thursday.

@BafanaBafana coach Hugo Broos will name a 31-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, 19 August 2021 at SAFA House (12pm).Bafana play Zimbabwe on 3 September at NSS in Harare (Kick off 3pm) & Ghana on 6 September at FNB Stadium (Kick off 6pm). pic.twitter.com/qMqLNTKQQm — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 16, 2021

