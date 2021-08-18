Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has reiterated that the county’s senior men’s national soccer team is full of big stars who just need to work as a team to achieve their goals.

Zimbabwe will take on South Africa and Ghana in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers slated for next month.

Since his appointment in February last year, Logarusic has, for several reasons, not had France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi in his squad, but the Croat said despite having the Mabvuku-bred utility player for the first time potentially being a huge boost, he (Loga) prefers to look at the team collectively.

“About Munetsi for sure, its a big boost, he is an extraordinary player who can give us a big advantage in crucial games in front of us,” he told Soccer24 from his native Croatia.

“But I don’t want to only look at Munetsi, because really we have a fantastic squad of big players, big personalities and big stars and what I want from Warriors is; Warriors must be a team, team of Warriors, because one Warriors means nothing,” he added.

