Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic will have the France-based duo of striker Tino Kadewere and midfielder Marshall Munetsi for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe take on South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on September 3 before clashing with Ethopia away, three days later but the availability of England-based stars is in doubt, amid recurring travelling restrictions imposed by the British government.

If there is no change on the stance taken by the Boris Johnson-led government, to subject all returnees from countries on the ‘Red List’ to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, Logarusic will be without Marvellous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Brendan Galloway, Admiral Muskwe, David Moyo, Macauley Bonne and Jordan Zemura for the crucial ties.

However, barring any late changes, the Croat will have Munetsi and Kadewere available for the two matches.

The French Ligue 1, as it stands, will be releasing players during the international break, which starts on Monday.

