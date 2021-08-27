South Africa coach Hugo Broos believes a draw in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against neighbours Zimbabwe will be a good result.

The Belgian tactician will lead Bafana Bafana for the first time since his appointment in May, in a potentially-explosive Group G clash against the Warriors at the National Sports Stadium next Friday.

Broos said the mouth-watering showdown should provide a good start to South Africa’s Road to Qatar, hence even a draw will be a welcome result.

‘’I don’t like to predict that we will win or, that the score will be 2-1 or whatever but the only thing I want and hope is that we have a good result in Zimbabwe,’’ Broos said during a visit to a shop calles Le Coq Sportif in Sandton, yesteday.

‘’A draw in Zimbabwe will be a good result; it will give us confidence for the next game (against Ghana). Because losing especially with a heavy score will not do the players’ confidence any good.

“I hope we will draw and we take it from there. But we will try to win, I am not saying we are going for a draw.”

‘’I think by the time we go to Zimbabwe we should be ready. Look, our group is a group with three teams that have qualified for the AFCON (Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe) and playing six games in three months won’t be easy but we must be professionals and be ready,” added Broos.