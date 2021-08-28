The Zdravko Logarusic-led Warriors technical team’s players crisis has further deepened, amid revelations that United States-based defender Teenage Hadebe might not be released for next week’s matches.

Zimbabwe host South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday before playing Ethiopia away four days laters but preparations for the two matches have been marred by a players crisis which started by United Kingdom clubs refusing to release players citing Covid-19 travelling restrictions.

All UK-based players named in the provisional squad this week, will not be available and now, it has emerged that Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo might also not release him.

The struggling MLS side are reportedly citing Covid-19 travelling restrictions for their reluctance to release the gangly central defender.

To make matters worse, Tab Ramos’ charges have a league match during the international break- they host Portland the same day Zimbabwe clash with Bafana Bafana.

Hadebe had previously confirmed his availability via a Facebook post but it appears there is a new twist to the issue.

Dynamo did not include the defender on the list of players called for international duty, they only mentioned Costa Rican forward Ari Lasitter and El Salvador’s Darwin Keren.

