The Ghana Football Association has wielded the axe on Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor and his technical team.

Ghana narrowly beat Ethiopia 1-0 in the opening World Cup qualifier in Group G but it is the defeat to South Africa days later, which triggered the sacking.

The decision to show him the exit door was reached and announced today.

Ghana take on Zimbabwe in back to back qualifiers next month, with the latter having also parted ways with coach Zdravko Logarusic, yesterday.

Related