Legendary former Warriors and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce ‘The Jungleman’ Grobbelaar, has thrown his name in the hat for the vacant national team coach post.

The national team coach job is now vacant following the dismissal of Zdravko Logarusic two days ago, amid a string of poor results.

In announcing the Croat’s dismissal, the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board highlighted that a new coach will be appointed on an interim basis soon while the country’s football governing looks for a permanent one and Grobbelaar has confirmed his interest in the job.

“I have been watching the Zimbabwe Warriors for some time and I have had my CV in there a couple times to no avail,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“I know these players are talented. Wherever you look, in every department, they are very good. They need a father figure. From the time of (former coach Reinhard) Fabisch, they haven’t had a father figure – instead, it’s all about the politics.

“But when you get a person who knows this group of players, their customs, they can play. I know all those and I know I can help them.”

“What I see with this bunch of players in Zimbabwe is the finest of players we have had for a long time,” added Grobbelaar.

