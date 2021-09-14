The two traditional giants of Zimbabwean football, Dynamos and Highlanders have unveiled record sponsorship deals with energy giant Sakunda Holdings.

Sakunda will bankroll the two rivals to the tune of US$ 1 million each for three seasons, in a deal unveiled at Meikles Hotel in the capital.

The company will be the two clubs’ principal sponsor until 2023, and it will pay salaries for the players and technical team to the tune of US$ 420 000.

Salunda will also pay sign on fees, amounting to $60 000, as well as operational and administration expenses of US$60 000.

Should any of the two clubs win the league, they will get a bonus of US$ 200 000.

Thankfully for the two clubs, the sponsorship deal will inject a new lease of life into their coffers ahead of the imminent return of league football.

Bosso were struggling financially, with their players on numerous occasions confronting the club’s leadership over unpaid salaries.

Related