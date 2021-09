Former national team goalkeeper Energy ‘Gokwe’ Murambadoro has been drafted into the newly-appointed Warriors technical team.

The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board sacked Croat Zdravko Logarusic and today appointed a new technical team led by Norman Mapeza.

Mapeza will be assisted by Triangle United gaffer Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu while Murambadoro is the new goalkeepers’ coach.

Wellington Mpandare remains Team Manager.

