Argentine ace Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash against Metz tonight, due to a knee injury.

The 34-year was substituted late on in the Parisians victory over Olympique Lyon this past weekend.

It has emerged that he suffered the knew injury in training this week ahead of today’s trip to Metz.

He has been left out of the squad.

