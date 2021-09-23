Zimbabwean striker Ishmael Wadi has hailed the impact made by the encouragement he got from legendary former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari, saying it means a lot.

The 28-year old worked with Mwaruwari during the Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia when ‘The Undertaker’ was still in the Warriors technical team.

“I was really encouraged by the compliments I got from him (Benjani), it means a lot to me because we are talking about a legend, so being complimented by him means a lot,” Wadi, fresh from netting the winner for JDR Stars, told Soccer24 from his base in Pretoria.

On the goal he scored, against Pretoria Callies in the Tswane derby, the lanky striker said: “I’m very excited to score the winning goal.”

He moved to Stars from Harare giants CAPS United in July and is happy with getting game time in a new league, the National First Division.

‘”To be honest, its a competitive and exciting league. I’m happy that I have adapted early because I played all five games so far since I joined, so its a plus for me,’ he said.

