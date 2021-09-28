Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje has cleared the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) quartet of president Felton Kamambo, board members Farai Jere, Brighton Malandule and Phillimon Machana of the fraud charges they were facing.

The four were in court for allegedly transferring money from a ZIFA bank account to a private account so that Daisy Lodge, a company the country’s football governing body owed, could not access the funds in accordance with a High Court ruling.

They were acquitted today.

Related