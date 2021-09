Warriors striker Tino Kadewere is set to make his Europa League debut for French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon this evening after recovering from injury.

The lanky striker aggravated his groin injury during the Warriors’ goalless draw with South Africa at the National Sports Stadium early this month.

He hasn’t featured for Les Gones since then but he is back in the squad for tonight’s clash.

Peter Bosz’s men host Danish side Brondby in Group A.

Below is the Lyon squad set to battle;