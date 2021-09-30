Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman’s job is hanging by a thread amid the club’s worst start to a Champions League campaign ever.

The Catalan giants were humiliated 0-3 by Benfica last night.

After the 0-3 defeat in the opening game against Bayern Munich, Barcelona have failed to win any of their opening two matches in Europe’s premier club competition, for the first time in their history.

They are bottom of Group E and have not scored in their opening two games, their worst start to a Champions League campaign ever.

Reports in Spain claim that the Barcelona board is already looking for the Dutchman’s replacement and he also responded to a question on his future after last’s defeat saying: “I don’t know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It’s not in my hands”.

Legendary former midfield ace Xaxi is rumoured to be the Barcelona board’s preferred choice if they show Koeman the exit door.