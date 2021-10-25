Zimbabwean players abroad were in action for their respective sides this past weekend; here is how they fared.

In-form Jordan Zemura started for Championship log leaders Bournemouth in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

The Cherries extended their lead at the summit of the table to five points.

Tendayi Darikwa started for Wigan Athletic, in their 2-0 win away at AFC Wimbledon in League One while in the same division, Brendan Galloway played every part of Plymouth Argyle’s 1-1 draw with Morecombe.

Tino Kadewere was sent off as Olympique Lyon surrendered a 2-goal lead to lose 2-3 at Niece.

The lanky striker’s two-footed challenge on Melvin Bard in the 85th minute left the referee with no choice but to give him his marching orders.

This was Kadewere’s first start in the league for Les Gones this season.

Teenage Hadebe did not take part in Houston Dynamo’s 1-2 defeat to Austin in the Major League Soccer (MLS) because he is currently injured.