Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has urged his charges to get maximum points against Zimbabwe and put pressure back on Ghana as the battle for top spot in the World Cup qualifiers heats up.

South Africa and Ghana are battling for top spot in Group G as both teams head into the penultimate round of fixtures against Zimbabwe and Ethiopia respectively.

Broos’ charges occupy the summit of the group on ten points while Ghana are second on nine points and the Belgian wants his troops to get a positive result, for Ghana to keep on chasing before the two sides’ decisive meeting this week.

“The win against Zimbabwe put pressure back on Ghana, for us let’s win against Zimbabwe and I an very confident,” Broos said at a press conference today, ahead of the clash with the Warriors, on Thursday.

