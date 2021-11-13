The Warriors duo of midfielder Marvellous Nakamba and left-back Divine Lunga has been ruled out of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifiers due to injuries.

Norman Mapeza’s charges host the West Africans in a Group G dead rubber at the National Sports Stadium at 3pm, to end what has been a lacklustre Road to Qatar, in which they only have a point to show for their efforts.

Nakamba started in the 0-1 loss to South Africa on Thursday night, while Lunga did not.

“Alec Mudimu returns to boost Norman Mapeza’s options in defence. The Warriors missed the South Africa match serving a suspension, announced ZIFA on their Twitter handle.

“Marvelous Nakamba will miss tomorrow’s match due to injury. So will Divine Lunga.”

Mapeza will likely ring some changes to the team which played Bafana Bafana, as he seeks to prepare the country’s flagship football team for the AFCON finals in Cameroon.

