Barcelona star Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero is reportedly set to retire from football due to heart complications.

The 33-year old former Manchester City man was taken off just 42 minutes into his first start for Barcelona against Alaves last month, owing to breathing complications.

Spanish media is awash with reports that the Uruguayan will retire from the game due to the medical condition.

Renowned journalist Gerard Romero reports Barcelona have been informed of the striker’s position and the Catalan giants will hold a press conference next week.