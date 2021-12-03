The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board has acquired two buses and a minivan for the national teams, it has emerged.

ZIFA have come under scrutiny from football stakeholders in the country for hiring the CAPS United team bus to ferry national teams, both men and women.

However, it has emerged the Kamambo-led board had acquired two buses and a minivan, before they were suspended by the SRC.

“The board wishes to inform the Nation that they acquired two buses before the suspension and these are due for delivery in the next two

weeks. These assets will help in local National team travel and save the association from hiring out for these services,” the association said in a statement.