Warriors coach Norman Mapeza’s quest to have Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals received a massive boost, as the left back has started light training after his injury and is close to a return to fitness.

Zemura suffered an ankle injury in The Cherries’ Championship match against Reading at the end of October, a setback which had put his participation at the continental extravaganza in jeopardy.

However, Bournemouth coach Scott Parker appears to have allayed those fears.

“The only one at the moment is probably Adam Smith, who has had a bit of an issue after last Friday’s game. It’s a big shame for us,” Parker said ahead of this weekend’s visit of Blackburn Rovers.

“Everyone else is on track. The boys who were injured and haven’t had much game time have had more time on the training ground this week.

“Those on the treatment table, the likes of Kelly and Zemura, are back on the grass and working with us which is pleasing,” he added.

Zemura was one of the best players when Zimbabwe took on Ghana in a World Cup qualifiers double-header in October, and his return to fitness will be good news for Mapeza ahead of the AFCON finals, as the coach will be without key players Marshall Munetsi and Brendan Galloway through injury.

Wigan Athletic right back Tendayi Darikwa has also excused himself for the continental spectacle.

