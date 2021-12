Senegal, the Warriors’ opponents in Group B at AFCON 2021, have named their final squad for the biannual showpiece.

The Teranga Lions are in Group B together with the Warriors, Guinea and Malawi.

In fact, Senegal get their campaign running against Norman Mapeza’s charges on January 10.

The squad is headlined by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Below is the squad;

