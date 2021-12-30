Zambian Premier League giants ZESCO United have parted ways with Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa ‘Fire’ Rusike following the expiration of his contract.

The former CAPS United midfielder joined ZESCO United from Zanaco and won 1 league title.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga thanked Rusike for his services.

“I would like to thank Rusike for his contribution to the club’s success. He contributed greatly to our league title success last season. We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter in the game,” he said.

