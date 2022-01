Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting eleven for this afternoon’s friendly match against Sudan.

Below is the team;

Petros Mhari (gk)

Takudzwa Chimwemwe

Bruce Kangwa

Teenage Hadebe

Gerald Takwara

Kelvin Madzongwe

Kundai Benyu

Never Tigere

Kudakwashe Mahachi

Ishmael Wadi

Prince Dube

Substitutes

Talbert Shumba (gk)

Martin Mapisa (gk)

Godknows Murwira

Onismor Bhasera

Thabani Kamusoko

Alec Mudimu

Peter Muduwa

Kick off time isĀ 3PM GMT +1 [4PM CAT]

