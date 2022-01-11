Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa says Zimbabwe didn’t deserve to lose their opening match at AFCON 2021, against Senegal yesterday.

Norman Mapeza’s charges fought hard and were seconds away from collecting what would have been a huge point but conceded a stoppage time penalty, which was converted by Sadio Mane, to give the Teranga Lions a 1-0 win.

Darikwa, who is not part of the squad in Cameroon, sympathized with his colleagues after the game.

“Didn’t deserve that, unbelievable effort from everyone. Keep the same confidence and belief moving forward 🙏🏽🇿🇼,” the Wigan Athletic captain posted on microblogging site Twitter.

Zimbabwe take on Malawi next, on Friday.

