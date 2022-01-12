The Warriors of Zimbabwe recorded another clean bill of health in Covid-19 tests carried out today ahead of the Malawi Group B clash on Friday.

Norman Mapeza’s charges take on the Flames looking to bounce back from the painful 0-1 loss to Senegal in the opening game.

All players and officials tested negative for Covid-19.

They held a training session this evening, at which midfielder Kundai Benyu sat out.

He is still being attended to by the medical team following his injury against the Teranga Lions.

