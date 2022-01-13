The Warriors duo of captain Knowledge Musona and Kundai Benyu did not take part in yesterday evening’s training session due to illness and injury respectively.

Musona played in the Senegal match on Monday despite having flu and was eventually replaced by Never Tigere in the second half.

Benyu was also taken off in the second half of the loss to the Teranga Lions due to an ankle injury.

Both players did not train yesterday, with the Warriors medical team said to be working flat out to ensure they are ready for tomorrow’s must win game against Malawi.