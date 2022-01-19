Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura has reacted to his debut appearance at the AFCON finals, saying is one for the future and will be back stronger.

The 22-year old Bournemouth star featured for Zimbabwe in two Group B games, a 1-2 loss to Malawi and yesterday’s victory over Malawi by the same same scoreline.

Zemura expressed gratitude for the chance to represent Zimbabwe at the continental football fiesta and said the team will be back stronger.

“As we end today, grateful to have worn this jersey and represent my country in this tournament. We will be back stronger as there is so much more to give, Thank you for your support back home stick by us we will be celebrating soon,” he posted on microblogging site Twitter.

