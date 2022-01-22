Here are the results of English Premier League games played on Saturday.

Manchester United 1- 0 West Ham

(Marcus Rashford’s 93rd minute winner the difference as United sealed victory in dramatic fashion.)

Leeds United 0- 1 Newcastle United

(Jonjo Shelvey scored the all important goal for the Megpies.)

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

(Emiliano Buendia’s brilliant first half header was all Steven Gerrard’s men needed to collect crucial three points at Goodison Park).

Brentford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

(Reuben Neves scored a 78th minute winner for Wolves).

