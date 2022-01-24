Financial services institution FBC Holdings, has fulfilled the promise it made to the Warriors, and gave each player USD1000 for the win over Guinea at AFCON 201

The organisation pledged a thousand dollars each for every player and official for every win at the continental showpiece, and houses each if Zimbabwe won the tournament.

True to their world, FBC handed Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, and coach Norman Mapeza, a check of USD 35 000 at an event held in Harare today.

Zimbabwe lost to Senegal and Malawi before beating Guinea in the last Group B game.

The money is for all 23 players, technical team and backroom staff.

