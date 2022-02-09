Veteran Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera continues to prove that age is just a number after he was named man of the match in SuperSport United’s 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in the Nebabank Cup today.

The 36-year old was featuring for Matsatsantsa for the first time since the Afcon finals and had a brilliant game on the left flank.

Kaitano Tembo’s charges won courtesy of late Iqraam Rayners solitary goal but it was Bhasera’s performance which stood out and he was deservedly named man of the match.

Tembo’s men progress to the round of 16 of the knockout tournament.