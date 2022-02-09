The 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season will resume this weekend with three matches lined up.

The local top-flight had been placed on hold due to rising cases of Covid-19, since November last year.

On Saturday, Chicken Inn host Tenax at Luveve.

Joey Antipas’ charges will be looking to challenge for the title this season, and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing to FC Platinum on match day two.

On Sunday, Bulawayo Chiefs host FC Platinum at Luveve.

Amakhosi had a brilliant start to the campaign and won their first two games.

Standing in the way of Chiefs maintaining their perfect start to the season is a fired up Pure Platinum Play who outlined their title credentials with a 6-1 demolition of Tenax back in November.

Interestingly, Warriors midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe will most likely make his debut for Chiefs against his former paymasters.

Madzongwe joined Amakhosi after the Afcon finals.

Army side Black Rhinos host CAPS United at Sakubva.

Makepekepe have had a troubled build up to the rescheduled clash, which got postponed in November following numerous disagreements between the club hierarchy and the players.

They (CAPS) will be in search of their first victory of the season after drawing their first two matches.

All matches kick off at 15:00.

