Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru has scored his first goal for Saudi Arabian second division side Al Shoalah.

The lanky former Kaizer Chiefs star moved to the oil gulf country at the beginning of February.

It took only 23 minutes for Karuru to open his account, in his second match for Al Shoalah, in their 2-1 win over Najran.

His spectacular overheard kick broke the deadlocked in the contest.