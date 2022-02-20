There was a war of words between the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the latter demanded that the suspended Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board be reinstated.

Kamambo and company were suspended by the SRC for several violations last November, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

A tense Zoom meeting between CAF Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba and the duo of Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and SRC Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa was held on Friday, in which the continental governing body demanded that the Kamambo-led Zifa administration be reinstated.

Mlotshwa has accused Mosengo-Omba of using inappropriate language in referring to him and Coventry as ‘you Africans’, as well as assuming that FIFA laws outwit the Zimbabwean law.

“I find it incredible that Caf continues to insist that we reinstate fraudsters and sexual predators, who have cases pending before the courts in Zimbabwe. Caf appears to think that Fifa statues rule supreme over Zimbabwe law,” Mlotshwa said in a statement.

“I was extremely concerned when Vernon referred to the minister and I as ‘you Africans’ in a derogatory tone of voice. I recorded the entire conversation. I now know why Fifa find it difficult to deal conclusively with corruption, racism and sexual harassment in football. It’s a part of their culture. That much is obvious,” he said.