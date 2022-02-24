The Mighty Warriors might have failed to book a place at the AWCON 2022 finals in Morocco, but there are some key takeaways from the result.

Sithetheliwe Sibanda’s charges were agonizingly close to qualifying for the continental showpiece slated for June.

Despite beating Botswana 2-0 in Francistown yesterday, they lost on the away goals rule, having lost the first leg at the National Sports Stadium last week, 1-3.

It was that defeat in Harare which cost the team.

On an afternoon when they clearly struggled to break down a resolute Mares defence, it was Privilege Mupeti who provided Zimbabwe with a glimer of hope for the second leg.

The diminutive forward, who is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, replaced Rutendo Makore with a few minutes remaining and scored with her first touch.

It was that goal which made the second leg somewhat competitive.

Mupeti would carry her scoring boots again to Francistown, and when she guided Marjory Nyaumwe’s cross past Botswana goalkeeper Lesengo Moeng in the second half, it was game on.

The Black Rhinos forward has now scored three goals in the last four qualifiers, having netted against Eswatini in the previous round.

Soldier on and off the pitch.