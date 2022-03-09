Real Madrid host Paris Saint-German in a potentially-explosive Champions League Round 16 second led clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, with all eyes on Kylian Mbappe.

The 23-year old French sensation, whose solitary late strike gave Paris a 1-0 first leg advantage, has been named in the match day squad despite suffering a foot injury in training last week.

He is a long time admirer of the 13-time European champions and has for years, wanted to move to the Bernabeu.

He even handed in a transfer request last year, wanting to leave Paris for Real, but it didn’t happen.

He posses arguably the biggest threat despite Paris having 7-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi, and Brazilian star Neymar, on their ranks.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti however warned that the Frenchman, who tops Madrid’s wishlist in the summer, isn’t the only threat possessed by PSG tonight.

“We have a plan not only for Mbappe, but also for Neymar, Messi and all of PSG’s top players,” the Italian said yesterday.

“The plan is to play as a block, with the ball and without the ball, to put in intensity, to endure the 90 minutes, and to play a complete game,” he added.