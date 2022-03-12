Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 59th career hat-trick to inspire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match played at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 37-year old, who continues to show that age is just a number, was clearly the difference between the two sides, on an evening when United needed to bounce back after last week’s humiliation against city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.

Ronaldo thrust United ahead with a well-taken shot from outside the box which gave Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal, no chance.

Spurs were awarded a penalty shortly after, when Alex Telles was adjudged to have handled in the box and Harry Kane stepped to level matters for Antonio Conte’s men.

Ronaldo restored United’s lead in the 38th minute when he latched onto a beautiful pass from Jadon Sancho and Old Trafford came alive once again.

2-1 it was at the half time interval.

Spurs restored parity in the 72nd minute when Harry Maguire toed a cross from the left into his own net as United lost the lead again.

Ronaldo put the final nail on the coffin of the North London side when he completed his hat-trick with a brilliant header, two minutes before the 90th minute mark.