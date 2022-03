JUST IN: Chirambadare acquitted of aggaravated indecent assault charges

Legendary former Dynamos defender Stanley ‘Samora’ Chirambadare has been found found not guilty of the aggravated indecent assault charges he was facing.

Chirambadare, who runs a football academy in Mufakose, was being accused of sodomising a 13-year old boy who is part of it.

Today, magistrate Themba Kuwanda, acquitted Chirambadare of the charges, citing lack of proof.

