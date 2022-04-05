Litmus test for Benjani as Ngezi, Dynamos clash

Ngezi Platinum gaffer Benjani Mwaruwari will arguably face the toughest challenge in his coaching career when his side faces Dynamos in an interesting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash this weekend.

The former Manchester City striker took over the reins at Madamburo two weeks ago and managed a 1-1 stalemate with struggling Bulawayo Chiefs in his first match last Sunday.

Up next for the Mhondoro-based side is the visit of a Dynamos firing from all cylinders.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges have won five consecutive games since they lost to log leaders Chicken Inn in February and are now just a point adrift of the Gamecocks heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

What makes the clash even more interesting is that Ndiraya himself is a former Ngezi coach, a team that also has former Dynamos within their ranks.

Midfielder Denver Mukamba will want to show his former paymasters that he still has what it takes to hurt them.

Ndiraya will hope that young Bill Antonio continues with the form he is currently in.

The former Prince Edward School pupil scored a sensational solo goal which sunk army side Black Rhinos in a tense match at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.