For Tino Kadewere, things are simply no longer the same

On a night when he was expected to redeem himself and show that he is still a player Olympique Lyon can count on to deliver in the final third, Tino Kadewere did not even feature for Les Gones.

The Warriors striker was an unused substitute in Lyon’s 1-1 stalemate with West Ham, in a Europa League quarter final first leg at the London Stadium.

Les Gones coach Peter Bosz threw the dice in search of a winner against 10-man West Ham, but did not even consider the former Harare City man, who is struggling for game time in his second season in France.

In the 30 league games Lyon have played this season, Kadewere has featured in only 13, and in most of them, he has come from the bench.

He has scored only one goal this campaign.

The Zimbabwe international has failed to replicate the form which made him trend on social media numerous times in the French top-flight last season.

He was a regular in former coach Rudi Garcia’s side and scored a respectable 10 league goals in his debut campaign.

While his second season in France has been punctuated by injuries, it cannot sanitize the fact that the Highfield-bred star is struggling at Lyon.