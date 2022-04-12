Warriors’ AFCON 2023 dream shattered

Zimbabwe’s hopes of taking part in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals have been shattered, as the Warriors won’t be part of the continental showpiece’s draw slated for April 19.

Zimbabwe was banned by FIFA from taking part in all international tournaments for government interference in the administration of the game but there was renewed hope for the sanction to be lifted.

Despite FIFA ratifying Zimbabwe’s ban at a congress held in Qatar on March 31, a watershed Zifa council meeting was believed to have the possibility of brightening the slim chances of the ban being lifted and ultimately, the Warriors being in the draw for Ivory Coast 2023.

But that meeting, which is slated for April 23, will happen four days after the Afcon 2023 draw, pencilled for April 19 in Johannesburg, South Africa, meaning it will be too late for Zimbabwe.