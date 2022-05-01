‘Executive keeps on lying to us’: CAPS players respond as Lodza calls their behaviour ‘thuggish’

CAPS United players have accused the Farai Jere-led club executive of continuing to lie to them and not reviewing their salaries in the wake of sky-rocketing prices of goods in the country.

The paltry crowd at the National Sports Stadium for today’s league match between CAPS and Cranborne Bullets was treated to free drama after the Makepekepe team bus arrived at the giant facility with only the technical team and officials.

CAPS players were refusing to fulfil the match due to issues to do with salaries.

Initially, it was claimed that the players are owed salaries for the just ended month of April but it has since emerged that the problem has to do with their wages not being reviewed, rather than them not being paid.

“Our salaries are a mockery,” a CAPS player who requested not to be named, told Soccer24.

“They keep on lying to us and on top of that, they owe us winning bonuses. Contrary to what was reported today, that we were demanding our April salaries, we simply want our salaries to be reviewed to match the situation in the country.

“We have been communicating our grievances since Friday, but they never responded to us, which is why we made the decision we made today,” the player added.

The players arrived late and kick off had to be delayed, before they lost 0-2 to Bullets.

CAPS coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe was not impressed by the behaviour of his charges, which he described as ‘thuggish’.

“It was thuggish behaviour from the boys, I don’t

think it was necessary,” Chitembwe said in his post-match interview.

“I’m sure it has humbled them because of this

defeat. When such things happen obviously you

stand to lose, you don’t win. I expected this kind of

result considering what had happened,” he added.