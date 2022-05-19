Breaking: Musona retires from international football

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has announced his retirement from international football.

The Smiling Assassin took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the end of his glittering career in the gold and green strip, spanning over a decade.

He wrote: “Dear Zimbabwean Family,

it is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors.

“It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on 3rd of March 2010, in a game versus South Africa.”

Musona made forty-nine appearance and scored twenty-four goals. He featured in three Afcon tournaments and led the team in two editions.

He took over the captaincy in 2017 following the retirement of Willard Katsande from international football.

The forward added: “My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early on in my professional career. I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of the team.

“I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club level and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country.”

Musona’s retirement comes on the backdrop of the national team’s ban from international football.

Zimbabwe is currently suspended by FIFA due to government interference in the running of the game in the country.