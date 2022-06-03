Motsepe hails Southern African ‘development’ under Chiyangwa

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has hailed Philip Chiyangwa for ‘doing a great job in developing football in Southern Africa’, during the latter’s reign at the helm of Cosafa.

Chiyangwa was president of the regional body from December 2016 to December 2021, after taking over from Seychelles’ Suketu Patel.

Motsepe believes Chiyangwa steered Cosafa in the right direction during his tenure.

“Allow me firstly to thank you for the outstanding work you did as president of COSAFA and the leadership you provided in developing football in

COSAFA and on the African Continent,” the CAF president wrote to Chiyangwa.

“I was hoping to see you in Namibia so that I could personally express my gratitude to you.

“I had a good discussion with President Mnangagwa in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum, and we also spoke about the historical and emotional history between the people of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“You and I must continue to build and expand on the history of mutual loyalty and trust for the benefit of the people in our two countries and on

the African Continent.

“I look forward to seeing you either when you next visit Johannesburg or during my visit to Zimbabwe in the not-too-distant future.”

Chiyangwa was president of Zifa before he was beaten by Felton Kamambo in the 2018 election.