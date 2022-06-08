JUST IN: SRC lifts suspension on Zifa board

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has lifted the suspension on the Zifa board.

The country’s sports regulatory body suspended the Felton Kamambo-led executive in November last year, for several ‘violations ‘, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

Kamambo was then revoked during the Zifa council extraordinary general meeting held in April, which reinstated board members Farai Jere, Barbra Chikosi, Sugar Chagonda and Gift Banda as acting president of the country’s football governing body.

In a statement today, the SRC said: “The SRC hereby advises the public that following the outcome of the ZIFA extraordinary general congress held on 23rd April, 2022, and the subsequent dismissal, with costs, of the appeals of Messrs. Mamutse, Kamambo, Malandule and Machana against their suspenson by the SRC by the Administrative Court, the Commission has resolved that:-

“(i) That the suspensions of Mrs. Barbara Chikosi and Messrs. Farai Jere and Sugar Chagonda,

have been lifted with immediate effect.

(ii) That the reinstatement of Hon. Gift Banda as ZIFA Vice-President, by the ZIFA Congress during

its EGM at its extraordinary general congress of 23rd April, 2022, has been noted – Hon. Banda

was never the subject of any suspension from the SRC.

“(iii) That the appointment of Hon. Gift Banda as Interim President of ZIFA by the ZIFA Congress

during its EGM aforesaid, is duly noted.

The lifting of the suspensions is based on specific undertakings given to the SRC by members of the

ZIFA delegation in their meeting of 29th April, 2022 with the Board of Commissioners.

“Those undertakings have been reduced to writing and constitute an elaboration of a roadmap,

previously made available to the SRC by FIFA on 6th December, 2021.

“The SRC Board Committee on ZIFA Restructuring is at a point where certain of its recommendations

require to be placed before ZIFA formally. The lifting of the ZIFA suspension will aid in this important

process, particularly in regard to implementation of key reforms.”

BDO Chartered Accountants have commenced their forensic audit into the financial and operational

affairs of ZIFA. Their findings will be made public.

The SRC has directed ZIFA to inform FIFA and CAF of these developments.