Nakamba: The humble superstar with a big heart

For someone who earns a reported £55 000 a week, Marvelous Nakamba can afford any vacation there is during the off-season break.

After a long season in the English Premier League, which saw him miss six months of action through a knee injury which required surgery, the easiest decision under normal circumstances would to be to take a deserved break.

But Nakamba it appears, does not need one.

The 27-year old Hwange-bred midfield enforcer is making frantic efforts to better the lives of underprivileged children in Zimbabwe through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF), an organization he formed in 2019 to give back to the community, using the power of sport and education.

Two weeks ago,Nakamba made the dream of a boy who idolizes him, come true.

16-year old Budiriro boy with a disability, Tinashe Mtopoli, got the surprise of his life when his idol Nakamba walked into the classroom at his school, looking for him.

The joy was there for all to see.

“I’m happy. I never thought I would see him in person. I was just confined to seeing him on television and on social media,” an elated Tinashe told ZBC News.

”I want to thank him, because you see where we come from, opportunities are rare. In my life, I only needed once chance, and he has given me one,” he added.

The tournament, which was played at White City Stadium this past weekend, saw young footballers from across the country brave the cold weather in Bulawayo to display their talents.

Mutare-based Majesa Academy, beat Highlanders 2-1 in the final to win it.

Through his foundation, which has paid school fees for over 1000 pupils countrywide, Nakamba pledged to continue sporting the underprivileged, through education and sport.

“The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation does a lot of charity work, including paying school fees for thousands of students across the country,” said MNF chief executive officer, Ntombizodwa Toppera,

“We believe in giving everyone an opportunity especially the children because they are the future of this country,” she added.