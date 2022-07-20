Kadewere still fighting for OL place amid exit reports

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere is still fighting for his place at Olympique Lyon, despite reports linking him with a move away from the French Ligue 1 side.

The 26-year old former Prince Edward School pupil was reduced to just cameo appearances in the 2021/22 season, scoring just one goal in an injury-punctuated campaign.

The arrival of new coach Peter Bosz, who replaced Rudi Garcia in the Lyon dugout, saw a change of fortunes for the Zimbabwe international, who fell down the pecking order, especially after the return of Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal.

Report in France suggest that Kadewere is on the radar of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, with the Alsace-based outfit favorites to sign the lanky striker, as a replacement for Ludovic Arjoque, who is Heather Berlin-bound.

Despite those reports, Kadewere is currently in Netherlands, with his Lyon teammates, preparing for the 2022/23 season.

He was named in the traveling squad for the pre-season in the Netherlands, where Bosz wants to assess his options before making any transfer decisions ahead of the season.

Kadewere is contacted until 2026.