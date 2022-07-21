Mapeza fined USD1.2k for criticizing match officials

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has been fined USD1200 for criticizing the performance of match officials, in his side’s goalless draw with Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The two title rivals’ clash at the giant facility failed to live up to its billing and a share of the spoils was probably a fair result.

After the final whistle, Mapeza complained that the match official gave DeMbare too many ‘soft free kicks’.

Under Order 13 of the Premier Soccer League Standing Orders and Fines, it is an offense for a player or coach to make comments in the media implying bias or questioning the integrity of match officials, thereby bringing the league or its sponsors into disrepute.

Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi Nhumwa made similar comments in his side’s 1-1 stalemate with Herentals College at Vengere and he also been fined.

“The Premier Soccer League has fined Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi Nhumwa and FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza for breaching PSL Rules and Regulations following statements on match officiating they made after the Castle Lager Matchday 21 Fixtures played over the weekend,” the PSL said in a statement.