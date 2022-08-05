The Premier League is back: Can Manchester City do it again?

The wait is finally over— the 2022/23 Premier League season roars into life tonight.

Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park at 21:00, in what should be an interesting London derby.

Gabriel Jesus, who swapped the sky blue Manchester City shirt for the red of Arsenal for £45 million, will make his debut for The Gunners, while Patrick Viera, the Palace manager, a former Gunner, will be plotting his beloved club’s downfall.

All eyes though, will be on Jesus’s former paymasters Manchester City.

The defending champions begin their title defence at West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s charges, who beat Aston Villa in dramatic fashion at the Etihad to win the title last season, are one the clear favorites to lift the trophy again.

They finished one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool in an enthralling title race which went down to the wire.

Last season’s triumph was Guardiola’s 11th major honour since joining the the club in 2016, in a campaign in which they won 29 of their league games and scored 99 goals in the process.

Guardiola’s well-oiled machine has won four of the last five Premier League titles and are clear favorites again this season.

They added to their squad one of the most sought-after strikers in world football —Erling Haaland, who joined them from Borrusia Dortmund.

The 22-year old Norwegian scored an incredible 86 goals in 89 matches in the Bundlesliga and carries a weight of expectation in the Premier League.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Haaland, the Citizens have one of the deadliest attack in world football.

So good is the depth that they let go of England international Raheem Sterling, who joined Chelsea.

Despite all that, City however face stiff competition, as usual, from Liverpool.

The Reds had a brilliant campaign last season and were in the title race up to the last day of the season while chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be buoyed by Mohamed Salah’s contract extension.

The Egyptian superstar, who was key in Liverpool’s title charge last season, scoring 23 goals, extended his stay at Anfield to 2025.

The Reds also signed Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for a club record £85 million from Benfica, to add to the firing line which already has Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

Despite losing Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane, who moved to Bayern Munich, the Liverpool attack will surely propel The Reds to another title charge.

Are win in for another intriguing Premier League title race?