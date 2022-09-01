CAPS United players boycott training

CAPS United players have for the second week in succession boycotted training citing outstanding salaries, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

The Green Machine’s eagerly-awaited ‘Battle of the Cities’ against Highlanders was in doubt last week after Lloyd Chitembwe’s men refused to train, accusing the Farai Jere-led executive of not being honest with them over outstanding salaries and winning bonuses.

They were given USD200 each for them to fulfill the match against Bosso, which they went on to lose 1-2 and promised that their salaries would be paid in full, the following Monday.

On Monday, the Jere-led executive communicated of a delay and assured them the money would be deposited on Wednesday.

That did not happen and the players decided to down tools for the umpteenth time.

More to follow..